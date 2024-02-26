From Dozens To Over 1 Lakh Start-Ups, DPIIT Secretary Commends Growth

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Feb 26
(KNN) Rajesh Kumar Singh, Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) highlighted a significant surge from less than two dozen start-ups in 2015 to over 1,12,000 start-ups today.
“Start-up India is a flagship initiative of the government of India. It was launched in 2015 with about less than two dozen start-ups, and today we are ranked third globally with about 1,12,000 start-ups," he stated
Speaking at the Avaana Capital-Start-up India Grand Challenge for ClimateTech Innovation event in the capital, Singh emphasised the transformative impact of Start-up India, a key government initiative launched in 2015
He noted that among these start-ups, more than 600 are engaged in climate tech endeavours, focusing on green technology, renewable energy, and waste management.
"Over 39 per cent of these climate tech start-ups are led by women directors, and more than 49% of them originated from tier-two and tier-three cities," he said at the event.
The event aimed to recognise and support innovative start-ups addressing climate change challenges, spanning areas such as energy transition, sustainable agriculture, circular economy, water management, and industrial decarbonisation.
