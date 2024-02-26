Deputy Amir Chairs QU Board Of Trustees Meeting

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Deputy Amir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Thani, the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Qatar University (QU), chaired the third meeting of QU Board of Trustees for the academic year 2023-2024, held at the Amiri Diwan on Monday.

The Board of Trustees started the meeting with discussing the accomplished decisions and recommendations of the second meeting for the academic year 2023-2024, held on Dec. 25, 2023.

The meeting addressed the agenda topics and took the appropriate decisions thereon.

The Board of Trustees also approved the establishment of the College of Sport Science and its academic programs, to be QU's 12th college.

