Tunisian Pres. Urges Comprehensive Approach For Arab Society Security

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TUNIS, Feb 26 (KUNA) -- Tunisian President Kais Saied urged Arab Interior Ministers to adopt a comprehensive approach to enhance security in Arab societies, especially in combating terrorism.

The Tunisian Presidency said in a statement that Saied discussed this during a meeting with Saudi Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz Al-Saud and Arab Interior Ministers Council (AIMC) Secretary General Dr. Mohammad bin Koman before the start of the 41st session of AIMC in Tunisia.

Saied underlined the need to base efforts on shared principles to enhance security comprehensively in Arab communities, underscoring the importance of confronting various security challenges, including terrorism, extremism, drugs, cyber threats, irregular migration, and transnational crime.

Saied urged the need to learn from the past, address current issues, and envision the future, highlighting the importance of education in countering terrorists who exploit social media to influence the youth.

On his side, Prince Abdulaziz emphasized that the regularity of AIMC meetings reflect a shared awareness of the importance of coordination to tackle challenges not only within the Arab region but globally.

Today in Tunisia, the 41st session meets to discuss joint security plans and strategies, with the participation of Deputy Prime Minister, Defense Minister and Acting Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah. (end)

