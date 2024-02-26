Israeli Occupation Has Gone Too Far, Violating Every Human Right, Says FM At UN Council Meeting

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Geneva, Feb. 26 (Petra) - Jordan's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, participated in Monday's United Nations Human Rights Council's high-level session.Safadi asserted in Jordan's address during the session that "The Israeli occupation has transgressed boundaries. Its injustice knows no limits, violating every human right. Confront it. Expose its illegality and inhumanity. Protect a defenseless people from its oppression. Uphold the integrity of international humanitarian law that supposedly existed for all people, not to be selectively applied based on the identities of oppressor and oppressed."Safadi added, "The Palestinian infant is denied milk by the Israeli occupation. Palestinians, mothers and fathers, young and old, deserve life, freedom, and a state denied by this occupation. In the West Bank, including Jerusalem, Palestinians endure the occupation's hardships. They sleep and wake under its oppression."Freedom of worship and movement, education, work, security, fair trial, and property ownership are basic human rights violated by the occupation, he said. In Gaza, Palestinians suffer brutal aggression, with evidence of widespread violations including destroyed homes, bombed schools, and stormed hospitals.Israel's actions have turned schools into rubble and displaced hundreds of thousands. Places of worship, including the Mosque of Omar and the Church of St. Porphyrius, were destroyed.Peace and security require meeting all Palestinian rights, he underlined, stressing that Jordan remains committed to ending the occupation and achieving justice, implementing international law, and securing peace.Jordan continues to engage with international human rights mechanisms, addressing legislative gaps and promoting human rights for all, he added. The reform process, he noted, aims for comprehensive development, addressing imbalances with clear programs and determination.Jordan's report to the Universal Periodic Review, which the Kingdom presented last month, details challenges, programs, and laws adopted to enhance human rights, he pointed out.He concluded by extending his appreciation to the High Commissioner for Human Rights and the President of the Human Rights Council for their efforts.