Philippines Fortifying A Taiwan Front Line Against China

(MENAFN- Asia Times) WASHINGTON –“Our relationship with [China] is one of intense strategic competition. At the same time, the United States is committed to managing this competition responsibly so that it does not veer into miscalculation or conflict,” said US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink at a recent Atlantic Council think tank event.

“We don't want [developing] countries to have to choose between us and [China]. But we want to help ensure that they have a choice and that they can make their decisions free from coercion,” he added, referring to Global South nations navigating increasingly contentious relations between the superpowers.

Speaking at the same event, veteran Singaporean diplomat Bilahari Kausikan argued that Southeast Asian nations, in particular, will refuse to side with any superpower against the other since they“have concerns about both certain aspects of Chinese behavior and certain aspects of American behavior.”

The situation in the Philippines, however, is unique. The Southeast Asian nation is not only a full-fledged US defense treaty ally but it is also increasingly contributing to an emerging“integrated deterrence” strategy against China.

In particular, the Philippines is expanding its military presence in its northernmost islands, which are situated close to Taiwan's southern shores.

Earlier this month, Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro visited a naval detachment in Mavulis, situated only 88 miles from the southern tip of Taiwan and even closer to many nearby Taiwanese islands.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr and Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro at the latter's swearing in ceremony, June 5, 2023. Photo: Wikipedia

The outspoken Philippine defense chief, who has openly questioned the value of diplomatic engagement with Beijing, has provocatively described the nation's northernmost military facility as the“spearhead of the Philippines.”

Crucially, Manila and Washington are also exploring a joint presence in the area under the expanded Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) – a development that would constitute a potential“redline'' for China.