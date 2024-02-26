Unveiling The Charm Of Seoul: Sneak Peek Into Travelodge Myeongdong Namsan

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 February 2024 - Travelodge Hotels Asia is proud to unveil the latest addition to its portfolio in Seoul: Travelodge Myeongdong Namsan. Set to officially open on 15th April 2024, this new property joins the existing properties of Travelodge Myeongdong Euljiro, Travelodge Myeongdong City Hall, and Travelodge Dongdaemun, thereby strengthening the brand's presence in Seoul's hospitality market. Situated in the lively district of Myeongdong, Travelodge Myeongdong Namsan is committed to offering guests unparalleled comfort and convenience in one of the city's most dynamic neighbourhoods.







A Glimpse into Comfort and Unmatched Value



Travelodge Myeongdong Namsan will feature a variety of room types, catering to different preferences and needs. From solo adventurers and couples to groups of friends and families, there will be a comfortable space for everyone. Guests can also look forward to the hotel's signature brand hallmarks, offering everything from cozy beds and high-speed Wi-Fi to attentive service and a modern gym, ensuring a stay that is both comfortable and convenient.

In anticipation of the grand opening, Travelodge Myeongdong Namsan is thrilled to unveil a special pre-opening offer for Travelodge Cashback members, allowing them to book their stay for an unparalleled rate of just KRW96,000. This special rate is a unique chance for early birds to immerse themselves in the newest addition to Seoul's vibrant hospitality offerings at remarkable value.

Building on this exclusive offer, Travelodge Cashback programme offers even more benefits for the members. Upon booking at the special rate, members are immediately eligible to earn up to 5% cashback credits, enhancing the value of their stay further. Additionally, the programme includes benefits like exclusive member rates, convenience of early check-in and late check-out, and other special offers. This thoughtfully designed loyalty program ensures that from the moment of booking to the end of their stay, members enjoy a seamless and enriched travel experience, making every moment at Travelodge Myeongdong Namsan not just a stay, but a rewarding experience.

Stay tuned for more details about the official launch of Travelodge Myeongdong Namsan. The hotel is committed to providing comfort, convenience and connectivity that make every stay essentially better.

Travelodge Myeongdong Namsan is owned by Plenitude Berhad, a publicly listed company in Malaysia with investments in hospitality and property development.

Plenitude Berhad

Plenitude Berhad is a public listed company with investments in hospitality and property development. Since its incorporation on 6 November 2000, the Plenitude Group has commanded a diverse portfolio of business ventures related to property and has built a reliable track record in the real estate industry. Its developments are recognized for their strategic locations, easy accessibility, and comprehensive amenities. For more information about Plenitude, visit its website,

Plenitude Berhad diversified into the hospitality industry in 2001 with only 220 rooms and has proudly expanded its ownership of hotels. The Group currently holds over 2,000 hotel rooms inventory across Malaysia, alongside its international hotels, in South Korea and Japan. Today, the hospitality division of Plenitude Berhad encompasses hotel properties ranging from international hospitality brands to home-grown brands and two residences. For more information, visit,

For more information, log on to

Travelodge Hotels (Asia) Pte. Ltd. (TLA)

Travelodge Hotels (Asia) Pte. Ltd., is a hotel management and franchise company responsible for the development of hotels in Asia under the globally-recognised Travelodge brand. Travelodge Asia predominantly focuses on select services, midscale hotels in strategic locations in gateway cities and key travel destinations across Asia including Japan, Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Thailand.

About the Travelodge brand in Asia



A globally-recognised brand with more than 80 years of history, the Travelodge brand was brought to Asia to provide a value-for-experience accommodation option focusing on providing comfort, convenience and connectivity. The brand is independently owned in Asia and offers the following hallmarks:

Snooze: Comfy bedrooms with power showers & high-quality bedding across all room types

Soak: Refreshing power shower and in-room bathtubs

Social: Multi-use all-day communal space for dining, socialising and working

Spin: Self-service laundromat with washer, dryer, iron, and ironing board

Sweat: Modern in-house gym equipped with a range of amenities

Stream: Complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi for maximum connectivity

Station: Self-service pantry area exclusively for long-stay guests, including basic kitchen amenities

Service: Warm, genuine and friendly service

Smart mart: Nearby convenience store

Storage: Complimentary luggage storage

