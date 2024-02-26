J&K: Sajad Lone To Contest From Baramulla LS Seat

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Feb 26 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Conference (JKPC) has nominated Party President Sajad Lone as its candidate for the Baramulla parliamentary seat.

Party General Secretary Imran Raza Ansari said that after holding discussions with all stakeholders the party has decided to field President Sajad Gani Lone from Baramulla.

“We will fight only where we believe we can win on our own,” he said.

He said that it has been decided that the party will not contests in the Jammu region.