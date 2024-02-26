Taiwanese heads worry due to America`s commitment to Ukraine

(MENAFN) During a visit by United States lawmakers to Taiwan this week, concerns and questions regarding Washington's security commitments arose, fueled by the perceived stalling of United States support for Ukraine. The congressional delegation, led by Representative Mike Gallagher, engaged with Taiwanese leaders during their three-day visit, where apprehension about the potential implications for Taiwan's security was palpable.



Gallagher, a Wisconsin Republican who chairs the House Select Committee on China, acknowledged Taiwan's keen interest in developments in Ukraine and its anxieties about the United States potentially withdrawing support from the Eastern European nation. He emphasized that the visit aimed to underscore Washington's unwavering support for Taiwan, regardless of the outcome of the United States presidential election in November.



The five-member delegation held discussions with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-win and President-elect Lai Ching-te, among other leaders, in a context where such visits have historically heightened tensions between the United States and China. Beijing has consistently asserted its intention to reunify with Taiwan, even by force if deemed necessary. The Chinese Foreign Ministry called on United States lawmakers to cease official contact with Taiwan and refrain from sending any "wrong signal to the separatist forces."



Gallagher emphasized the potential destabilizing impact in the Taiwan Strait if the United States fails to continue supporting Ukraine in its conflict with Russia. While President Joe Biden has pledged ongoing military assistance to Kiev, the request for an additional USD60 billion in emergency funding has faced resistance from conservative Republican lawmakers. The depletion of Ukraine aid funding last month, after exhausting USD113 billion in previously approved spending bills, adds to the complexities of the situation.



This development highlights the intricate interplay between geopolitical dynamics, international relations, and the ripple effects of decisions made in one region impacting perceptions and commitments in another. The concerns expressed by Taiwanese leaders underscore the interconnectedness of global security and the delicate balance that the United States must navigate in its foreign policy decisions.





