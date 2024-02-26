Turkish benchmark stock opens Monday with 0.39 percent increase

(MENAFN) The Turkish benchmark stock index commenced trading on Monday at 9,411.11 points, marking a 0.39 percent increase or 36.91 points from the previous closing level. Last week, the BIST 100 index concluded at a historic high of 9,374.20 points, experiencing a 0.29 percent rise, accompanied by a daily transaction volume totaling 137 billion Turkish liras (USD4.41 billion). This notable surge reflects positive investor sentiment and underscores the buoyancy of the Turkish stock market.



In currency markets, the exchange rates reflected a dynamic environment. As of 10:15 GMT, the USD/TRY rate stood at 31.1100, while the EUR/TRY rate was at 33.7410, and the GBP/TRY rate was recorded at 39.4170. These rates indicate ongoing fluctuations in the currency markets, influenced by various economic factors and geopolitical developments.



Moreover, the prices of commodities also showed notable movements. The price of one ounce of gold was quoted at USD2,044.35, reflecting the precious metal's continued appeal as a safe-haven asset amidst global economic uncertainties. Meanwhile, the barrel price of Brent oil hovered around USD80.60, underscoring the volatility in energy markets driven by factors such as supply disruptions and geopolitical tensions.



Overall, these fluctuations across financial and commodity markets reflect the complex interplay of economic indicators, investor sentiments, and external factors that shape the global financial landscape. Investors and analysts closely monitor these developments to assess market trends and make informed decisions regarding investment strategies.

