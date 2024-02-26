Middle East Craft Beer Market Size, Share, Outlook, Prices, Trends, Business Scope And Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group has published a market research report titled“ Middle East Craft Beer Market Report by Product Type (Ales, Lagers, and Others), Age Group (21-35 Years Old, 40-54 Years Old, 55 Years and Above), Distribution Channel (On-Trade, Off-Trade), and Country 2024-2032 “, Middle East craft beer market size is projected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 26.20% during

2024-2032.

Craft beer refers to a distinctive category of beer that is produced by small, independent breweries known for their emphasis on quality, flavor, and traditional brewing methods. Craft brewers prioritize artisanal approaches, often experimenting with diverse ingredients and brewing styles to create unique and innovative beer offerings. Characterized by a focus on authenticity and individuality, craft beers showcase a wide range of flavors, aromas, and styles, challenging the conventions of mass-produced commercial beers. Craft breweries prioritize community engagement, often contributing to the local economy and fostering a strong connection with consumers. The craft beer movement has gained popularity globally, appealing to consumers seeking diverse and flavorful alternatives to mainstream beer options.

Middle East Craft Beer Market Trends and Drivers

The market in the Middle East is majorly driven by the shifting cultural landscape and evolving consumer preferences. As Middle Eastern consumers increasingly seek variety and flavor in their beverages, craft beer provides an appealing alternative to traditional options. Besides, a growing expatriate population and exposure to international trends play a role in fueling the craft beer market. Expatriates from regions with well-established craft beer cultures bring their appreciation for artisanal brews, influencing local tastes and contributing to the market's expansion. Furthermore, the rise of tourism in the Middle East contributes to the diversification of beer preferences. Craft breweries offer a distinctive and memorable experience for tourists, contributing to the overall appeal of the craft beer market in the region. Additionally, regulatory changes and a more relaxed attitude towards alcohol consumption in certain Middle Eastern countries have created an environment conducive to the growth of craft beer. As legal barriers ease, craft brewers find new opportunities to establish and promote their products in the market. Moreover, the emphasis on quality and authenticity resonates with consumers seeking a premium and distinctive drinking experience. Craft breweries often prioritize using high-quality, locally sourced ingredients, aligning with the Middle East's growing interest in sustainable and locally produced goods.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Product Type Insights:



Ales

Lagers Others

Age Group Insights:



21-35 Years Old

40-54 Years Old 55 Years and Above

Distribution Channel Insights:



On-Trade Off-Trade

Country Insights:



Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Israel

United Arab Emirates

Iran

Iraq

Qatar

Kuwait

Oman

Jordan

Bahrain Others

