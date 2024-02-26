Azerbaijan And Armenia Delegations To Meet In Near Future

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Azerbaijan Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov said in an address to journalists that a meeting of the delegations of Azerbaijan and Armenia will be held in the near future, Azernews reports.

"Despite a certain break in the negotiations, the work on the text of the peace agreement continued. However, after the meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan within the framework of the Munich Security Conference, it was decided to resume the process. In the coming days, it is planned to hold physical negotiations on the peace agreement between the delegations of Azerbaijan and Armenia," the Foreign Minister said.

Recall that Azerbaijan and Armenia had resumed talks on border delimitation as delegates from the two countries met on the conditional interstate border back in November 2023.

Led by Azerbaijan's Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev and his Armenian counterpart Mher Grigoryan, the border delimitation commissions met on the Gazakh-Ijevan section of the border on November 30.

According to the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan, the delegates discussed several organisational and procedural matters and proceeded with a mutual agenda on delimitation issues.