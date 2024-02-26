Azerbaijan And Armenia Delegations To Meet In Near Future

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
Azerbaijan Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov said in
an address to journalists that a meeting of the delegations of
Azerbaijan and Armenia will be held in the near future, Azernews reports.
"Despite a certain break in the negotiations, the work on the
text of the peace agreement continued. However, after the meeting
between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime
Minister Nikol Pashinyan within the framework of the Munich
Security Conference, it was decided to resume the process. In the
coming days, it is planned to hold physical negotiations on the
peace agreement between the delegations of Azerbaijan and Armenia,"
the Foreign Minister said.
Recall that Azerbaijan and Armenia had resumed talks on border
delimitation as delegates from the two countries met on the
conditional interstate border back in November 2023.
Led by Azerbaijan's Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev and
his Armenian counterpart Mher Grigoryan, the border delimitation
commissions met on the Gazakh-Ijevan section of the border on
November 30.
According to the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan, the delegates
discussed several organisational and procedural matters and
proceeded with a mutual agenda on delimitation issues.
MENAFN26022024000195011045ID1107898503
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.