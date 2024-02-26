QC Organises A Tour To SANAD Private Members Club

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Chamber (QC) recently organised a tour for Qatari businessmen to SANAD Private Members Club in Msheireb Downtown Doha. The delegation was presided over by QC First Vice-Chairman Mohamed bin Ahmed bin Twar Al Kuwari in the presence of Ali bin Mohamed Al Kuwari, CEO of Msheireb Properties.

During the tour, the delegation was briefed about services the Club provides to businessmen including hosting bilateral business meetings, and various events that service the interests of businessmen.

In press statements, Mohammed bin Twar Al Kuwari praised the Club's unique and innovative services for businessmen, considering it a valuable addition to the state's service sector. He also highlighted the facilities it offers to businessmen to facilitate their businesses.

He emphasised that Qatar needs such projects to strengthen the service sector targeting businessmen, providing them with all the necessary facilities to support their work.

The delegation was also briefed on all sections of the Club and received an explanation from Fahd Al-Asmar about the Club's services that enhance the quality of life for visitors to Msheireb Downtown Doha by serving as a

destination for entertainment, business, and communication.

It also serves as an added value to the Msheireb ecosystem by supporting various jobs and businesses within it, in addition to directing sustainable initiatives as part of the Club's business values to contribute to achieving Msheireb' s goal as a smart and sustainable city and Qatar Vision 2030.

The Sanad Private Sector Club includes Dar Sanad (The Members' Lounge), the Aliya Lounge, the Sanad Terrace, the Female Only Lounge, Al Majlis and B2B Meeting, and the Sawa Restaurant.

The Club also enables its members to connect with 120 clubs worldwide and provides them with the opportunity to invite two additional guests at any time. This offers a private and professional venue to host meetings, conclude deals, and conduct business.