MSL And Its Clients Lead North American Innovation SABRE Nominations

(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK-MSL Group and its clients have received 22 nominations for our 2024 North American Innovation SABRE Awards, which recognize excellence in content creation, data and analytics and other digital and creative work.



MSL was shortlisted more times than any other firm, ahead of global agencies Ketchum (15 nominations) and Weber Shandwick (14). Zeno Group (11) and BCW and M Booth (10 each) were the other firms with double digit nominations.



“Once again we are recognizing a spectacular array of creative and disruptive work in the Innovation SABREs,” said Paul Holmes, who chaired the SABRE judges.“We are seeing more work than ever in the metaverse, on TikTok and other video focused social channels, and we are seeing a wide variety of content from live events to gamification.”



Other firms with multiple nominations included PAN Communications (nine); Citizen Relations, Day One Agency and Real Chemistry (seven each); Bospar and Exponent (six each); and Coyne PR and Veritas Communications (five each).



On the client side, Frito-Lay campaigns racked up an impressive nine nominations, ahead of Procter & Gamble and its various brands (seven campaigns); Campbell's, Hilton and Mars Wrigley (four each); and BIC, Coast Capital, Dunkin',Microsoft, Novartis, and Wendy's (three each).



The Innovation SABRE winners will be announced at the end of March. Winners' trophies will be presented during the PRovoke North American Summit, which will take place in New York on the day of the SABRE Awards ceremony, May 1.



A complete list of the finalists can be found here .



