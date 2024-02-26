In Kherson, Utility Companies Cover About 1,000 Windows Damaged By Shelling

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kherson, utility companies have covered about 1,000 windows damaged by shelling with OSB boards.
The head of the Kherson City Military Administration, Roman Mrochko, said this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.
"Every day, specially created City Military Administration's teams cover the windows broken by enemy shelling with OSB boards. This week, employees of the 'Parks of Kherson' utility have sealed about 1,000 windows," noted Mrochko.
He added that in this way the authorities are helping residents to keep their homes warm and prevent the destruction of the homes of Kherson residents who left because of Russian aggression.
As reported earlier, the Kherson Regional Military Administration denied Russian fakes about the massive flight from the city.
