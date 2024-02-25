State Migration Service Issued More Than 5.7M Passports Since Full-Scale Invasion

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, the State Migration Service of Ukraine has issued over 2.6 million ID cards and 5.7 million passports to travel abroad.

According to Ukrinform, the Ministry of Internal Affairs said this in a post on Facebook.

“Air raid alerts. Enemy shelling. Power and communication outages. And thousands of Ukrainians who need help with document processing are here and now.

The State Migration Service of Ukraine has been operating under these conditions for precisely 24 months. The State Migration Service's employees are striving to deliver quality services to the public, even amidst the ongoing war,” the report reads.

Twelve territorial units of the State Migration Service have resumed operations in the districts of Mykolaiv, Kherson, and Kharkiv regions that were liberated from Russian invaders.

Furthermore, the state enterprise Document has established 12 separate subdivisions outside of Ukraine. These subdivisions have already issued over 770,000 passport documents to Ukrainians living abroad.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, the State Migration Service has identified over 7,300 illegal migrants, including more than 1,700 Russian citizens.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian citizens can obtain passport services at foreign branches of the state enterprise Document located in Germany, Italy, Slovakia, Spain, Turkey, the Czech Republic, and Poland.