Police Documented Over 113,000 Russian Crimes In Ukraine In Past Two Years

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, National Police investigators have documented over 113,000 war crimes committed by the Russian army in Ukraine.

According to Ukrinform, the Ministry of Internal Affairs said this in a post on Facebook.



“Over the past two years, police investigators have documented over 113,000 war crimes committed by the Russian army. They also found 88 torture chambers where Russian forces illegally detained and tortured hundreds of citizens,” the report reads.

Additionally, the police uncovered 129 enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups and apprehended over 2,400 people.

Throughout this period, the White Angels police units have safely evacuated almost 10,000 people from hazardous areas, including over 2,200 children.

At the same time, police officers are countering illegal arms and drug trafficking, detaining offenders, conducting stabilization activities in the territories liberated from Russians, identifying collaborators, patrolling checkpoints, conducting demining and preventive work, etc.

“Today, the police are responsible for both maintaining domestic security and defending against the enemy on the frontline. The National Police's joint assault brigade, known as Liut [lit. Fury], is a part of the Offensive Guard and is currently deployed in the most dangerous areas of the frontline to protect our freedom,” the ministry said.

Four police officers were awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine for their bravery.

February 24, 2024 marked the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.