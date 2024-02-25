Shabib Rizvi A Revered Scholar & Elegist

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

Shabib Rizvi

By Mohammed Saleem



Sayyid Mohammed Shabib Rizvi, fondly known Shabib Sahib, visited Kashmir around 1961, married and settled here for good. He spent his early days at Khanqah e Sokhta with late Moulana Iftikhar Hussain Ansari, being his classmate at Sultanul Madaris Lucknow, and finally shifted to Kathidarwaza. Besides being an effective Unani doctor, he was a learned Islamic scholar. He served in the J&K State Health Department, ISM, for 30 years and retired as Asstt. Director. Poetry, marsiya nigari, maada-e-tareekh (set of words in which abjad numbers associated with each letter are added to get a certain year) and calligraphy remained his gems. Had mastery over Urdu, Persian and Arabic languages, though chose to write in Urdu and Persian. He started poetry at the age of 11 years. His father and elder brother have been the poets. His contemporaries and admirers admit that Shabib Sahib's poetry possess magical metre, basic rhythmic structure of verse. His nasr, rubayaat, ghazals, qasidas, nouhas and even letters reflect beauty of articulation and persianised Urdu form which mesmerise the readers – Urdu and Persian alike.

Shabib Sahib remained involved with DDK & Radio Kashmir for about 50 years and gave nearly 400 programs on Radio Kashmir over Sehat e Urdu Zuban and oftently participated in Mushairas even of national level held once at Tourist Reception Centre. These institutions were his second home, all had reverence for this man of letters from gatemen to directors. His contemporaries too loved his scholarship, simplicity and manners. Some of his notable fellow poets and scholars include: Farooq Nazki, Mohammand Amin Indrabi, Mohammed Yousuf Teng, Shafaq Sopori, Mohammed Zaman Azurda, Syed Muhammed Reza, Rukhsana Jabeen, Akbar Jaipuri, Margoob Banhali, , Akbar Ali Ansari (Shahbaz Premi), Showkat Ansari, Zamir Ansari, Nishat Kishtwari etc. Among the seniors, Ali Sardar Jafri, K (former Director Radio Kashmir), Kamal Ahmed Siddiqui, Firakh Gorakhpori, Sagar Nizami, Aal e Ahmed Saroor, Mir Ghulam Rasool Nazki, Tanha Ansari, Rasa Javedani, Ghulam Rasool Kamgaar etc.

During my youth like others, I would oftently participate in the Muharram procession daera (orbicular grouping) of Bota Rajas of Kathidarwaza as elegy lyrics and message of Karbala in their Nouhas would invite attention and melodious voice of Raja Jahangir and others would fill the air with notes of devoutness and valour of the martyrs. Later I came to know about the poet behind it – Shabib Sahib! He penned the pain and chivalry of the martyrs of Karbala and their accomplices in a most symbolic manner and portrayed the canvass of tragedies, exemplary patience, willingness, sacrifice of Aale Abba, alyhissalam, in a dignified manner.

First time

I

met Shabib Sahib in 1988 perhaps in Radio Kashmir. A humble and

a

noble soul

with

captivating

voice and a bit of humour. Ever since

we

met frequently. In our journey of affinity, we

met

another friend,

late

Prof. Syed Mohammed Reza, an able Urdu

scholar

and

articulate

Kashmiri Marsiya Nigar. We

were fortunate to work together around 1999 to 2003

regarding Moharram programs

on DDK, Radio Kashmir & local cable networks – a novice venture then.

Around

2000 AD Shabib Sahib headed the Imam Hussain (a.s.) Chair of Educational Trust Kashmir and I served

its

Secretary.

Oftently we

would meet

Director DDK

and

Radio Kashmir on Muharram program

formats and speakers. Two TV programs were conceived

and

produced

by us

in the process – Yaadein Shahidoon Ki (6 epidodes)

and

Shyam Hoyee Sahra Sahra (2 episodes),

both were repeatedly telecast on DDK & local cable networks. We

shortlisted

Urdu & Kashmiri

Nouhas (recited decades back

during

the

Muharram processions),

discussion

topics,

speakers, graphics, fills

etc. Challenge remained the vocalists

/

nouha

khwans

to recite

around

typical central tunes

of the Nouhas. We involved the best vocalists

and

traditional nouha khwans, young & old.

For Kashmiri Salam late Molvi Manzoor Ahmad of Pampore and for Arabic Salam

Molvi Nasir Ali Nasri of Leh.

Late Akhtar Rasool did graphics part.

Shabib

Sahib,

late

Syed Yaqoob Dilkash

and

I

tirelessly

attended the Audio Lab of NA

Qazi & Waheed Jeelani at Zero Bridge

for

continuous

audio recordings

during

chilling cold

winters.

Then followed

hectic

professonal

videography at Imambara Zadibal & Iqbal Khomeini Hall

with

enormous

men & material. Shabib Sahib was

warmly active

and keenly

oversaw the

process.

Subsequently,

on my request, he

wrote

brief

events of Karbala based on authentic sources

and named it

“ Mukhtasar Waqayat e Karbala”. I

got

his voice

recorded.

A rare photo of Kashmir's literati at a symposium

Subsequently,

in a Hussaini Conference organised by Mohibbane Ahlulbayt

at SKICC Srinagar in November 2012

we chose to show the Persian Musaddas of

Sheikh

Saidi on the Twelve Imams, a.s., with Urdu translation. Shabib Sahib was kind enough to recite the Persian Musadas in an audio lab for graphic portrayal which was immensely liked by the audience.

Shabib Sahib would oftently read magazines like Mahnam e Islah, Shab o Roz, Hadees etc.

A newspaper

street

vendor

namedShowkat on footpath side opposite Tyndale Biscoe School would specially get him copies of Hadees magazine for its rare readership.

Shabib Sahib

would easily convert Islamic calendar dates into Gregorian and vice versa;

before onset of internet and google it was an art. He had

excellent

knowledge of geometrical sequence of numbers called

abjad.



The published works of Shabib Sahib include:

Four

Elegy

Compilations (Rasaee

Majmooye, 1961), Aatash e Chinar, selection of Nazms & Ghazals (1969), Harf e Farozaan on

Hamd,

Naat

& Manqabat (2000), Bachoon ke Mushairey

(2010), Laho Laho Ghazal, selection of Ghazals (2012), Mouj

e Furaat, Compilation of Nouhas (2016), Abshaar e Noor, Urdu translation of Kalam e Shaikhul Alam (2017) published by J&K Cultural Academy, Nagma'e Kohsaar, Nazms about Kashmir

(2021) – 150 nazms

by him

on Kashmir in Urdu being highest.

And wrote morethan 65,000

couplets and nearly 1,000

maada'e tareekh. He contributed

immensely

to Urdu literature in Kashmir and remained closely associated with J&K Cultural Academy, Door Darshan and Radio Kashmir.

During my last posting he was honoured by the Cultural Academy in a

special

programme

“Meet the Urdu Poet & Scholar” in presence of

eminent

scholars.

I was fortunate to be present there as Government Secretary.



Best tribute to Shabib Sahib would be to bring forth his unpublished writings to the charm of readers and his eldest son Sayyid Shamim Rizvi seems able to do it.



To conclude

in

his words:

Faasla ta ba

sarre

hadey nazar kitna hai

Kis se poochein

ke abhi aur safar kitna hai

The author is Former Commissioner/Secretary to J&K Government Culture Department