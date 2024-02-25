In Poland, 160 Tonnes Of Ukrainian Grain Spilled Out Of Railroad Cars

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of February 25, Ukrainian agricultural products were dumped from eight railroad cars at the Polish railway station Kotomierz, causing 160 tonnes of grain to be damaged.

This was reported on Facebook by the Ministry of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine, according to Ukrinform.

“A new act of vandalism - on the night of February 24-25, Ukrainian agricultural products were spilled out from 8 open wagons at the Kotomierz station. The cargo was in transit to the port of Gdansk, from where it was shipped to other countries worldwide,” the ministry said.

Minister of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development Oleksandr Kubrakov emphasized that the Ukrainian side is fulfilling its obligations in good faith. According to the agreements with the Polish government, certain types of agricultural products are not exported to Poland. As he stated, this has been officially confirmed - no grain, corn, or rapeseed is exported to Poland.

"This is the fourth case of vandalism at Polish railway stations. The fourth case of impunity and irresponsibility," Kubrakov said.

As reported by Ukrinform, on February 20, protesting Polish farmers blocked the railroad near the Medyka checkpoint on the border with Ukraine and poured Ukrainian grain from a freight car onto the tracks.

On February 23, at about 09:00, at the Dorohusk railroad checkpoint, unidentified persons poured rapeseed from three grain freight cars bound for Germany.

On February 24, around 09:00, at the Polish railway station Dorohusk, unidentified persons damaged wagons with Ukrainian beans.