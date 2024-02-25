Bitcoin And Basic Attention Token: The New Web Monetization Model Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) The landscape of online content monetization is continually evolving, driven by the need for innovative and effective models to sustain digital creators and publishers.

Traditional methods, such as advertisements and paywalls, have their limitations, leading to the exploration of new approaches.

In this article, we delve into the potential of cryptocurrencies, specifically Bitcoin and Basic Attention Token (BAT), to revolutionize web monetization.

Traditional Web Monetization Methods Advertisements and their limitations

Traditional online advertising relies on intrusive ads, often causing user frustration. Ad blockers have become increasingly popular, impacting revenue for content creators.

