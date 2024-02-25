Successful Inaugural USQBC Selectusa Event Strengthens US-Qatar Economic Ties

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The US-Qatar Business Council (USQBC), in partnership with the International Trade Administration (ITA), US Department of Commerce, marked a significant milestone with the successful hosting of its first USQBC SelectUSA event, an exclusive networking opportunity aimed at facilitating US-Qatar business and trade relations and connections.

The event, held recently at the Pullman Doha West Bay, brought together community members to engage and support both US and Qatar economic relations.

The welcoming remarks by USQBC Managing Director Sheikha Mayes al-Thani set the stage for an evening that emphasised the importance of fostering collaboration and strengthening relations.

At the event, US Ambassador Timmy Davis reiterated the United States' strong and enduring relationship with Qatar, highlighting the importance of events like SelectUSA in enhancing economic cooperation.

A comprehensive briefing was provided by the commercial office at the US Embassy Doha. The event, which covered many valuable insights on the upcoming SelectUSA event in June 2024, concluded with a vibrant networking reception, providing participants with a platform to connect, exchange ideas, and build meaningful relationships.

The USQBC SelectUSA event serves as a precursor to the upcoming SelectUSA Investment Summit 2024, scheduled to take place in Washington DC from June 23 to 26.

More than just a summit, this annual event is designed for in-person engagement, facilitating connections between global investors and US economic development organisations.

The USQBC is committed to enhancing trade and investment between the US and Qatar. Through strategic partnerships and collaborative events, the council aims to strengthen economic ties and foster growth in key sectors.

For more information on the USQBC, visit or contact [email protected] to explore membership opportunities.



MENAFN25022024000067011011ID1107896981