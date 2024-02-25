QAA Signs Pact With South Korean Entity To Boost Aviation Sector Programmes

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) In a bid to develop and implement training programmes, exchange of students and trainers, cooperation activities, joint marketing, promotion and hosting of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) courses in both countries, the Qatar Aeronautical Academy (QAA) and the Incheon Airport Aviation Academy in South Korea (IAAA) Sunday signed a memorandum of understanding.

In the presence of HE the Minister of Transport Jassim Saif Ahmed al-Sulaiti and other officials from both sides, the MoU was signed by QAA director general HE Sheikh Jabor bin Hamad al-Thani and Incheon International Airport Corporation (IIAC) vice president Hyoung-Wook Jeon.

HE al-Sulaiti said the agreement assumes significance as results in refining and developing the knowledge and skills of students and members of the academy's programmes through access to the latest means of education and training in the field of civil aviation in addition to exchanging experiences between the two sides.

“The Ministry of Transport (MoT) supports all aspects of cooperation with the world's leading educational institutions to develop the work path of QAA to build promising generations capable of meeting the requirements of the civil aviation sector in a way that serves society and meets its needs in line with achieving the objectives of the Third National Development Strategy and implementing Qatar National Vision 2023,” HE the Minister said.

The QAA director general said the MoU will play a strategic role in pushing the cooperation relations between the two sides to broader horizons by providing training, marketing, and promotional programs in the field of civil aviation in the interest of developing the performance of QAA.

“QAA's membership in the ICAO TRAINAIR PLUS programme will qualify it to work alongside IIAC in the Republic of South Korea and will enable it to open a new window to view Intellectual and academic diversity between both sides,” he said.

This collaboration with the Korean side is expected to bring new opportunities for work and innovation, incorporating the latest methods and practices to enhance educational and training systems for both parties. It will create an atmosphere of openness to broad fields and extensive prospects for aviation training.

The IIAC vice president said: ''Through this collaboration, our institutions will leverage their expertise and excellence in the aviation field to utilise complementary strengths, contributing to the cultivation of global aviation professionals. We are prepared to share knowledge and experiences, broaden our mutual understanding, and open a new chapter of cooperation for the advancement of the aviation industry.

''We are confident that this cooperation will contribute significantly to supporting the training and exchange of expertise between the two sides in the field of civil aviation, and our joint efforts will play a vital role in creating a brighter future for the aviation sector in both sides,'' he added.

