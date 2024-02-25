Man Killed As Russian Drone Drops Explosive On Civilian Truck In Nikopol

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian invaders launched a drone which dropped a deadly explosive on a civilian truck, killing a man.

That's according to the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak , who reported the news via Facebook, Ukrinform saw.

"The victim was 57 years old. My sincere condolences to the family," Lysak wrote.

According to the official, the truck was attacked on the premises of one of the local enterprises. Buildings and other vehicles also sustained damage.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on February 24, the Russian army shelled populated areas in the Nikopol district, employing drones and artillery.