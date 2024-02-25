Ukraine's Defense Intel Comments On Transnistria's Alleged Russia Accession Plans

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Defense Ministry says the recent reports claiming the unrecognized Transnistrian Republic will apply for acceding to Russia on February 28 do not correspond to reality.

That's according to the agency's press service , Ukrinform reports.

"According to available intelligence, on February 28, 2024, lawmakers in unrecognized Transnistria have no plans to appeal at their Congress to Russian dictator Putin with a request to accede to Russia," the report reads.

Kyiv will respond to any Russian provocations in Moldova,- MFA

The effort to circulate reports of such intentions bears all the signs of a deliberate disinformation campaign aimed at destabilizing the region.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Transnistria's lawmaker Gennady Chorba said that at the Congress of so-called deputies of all levels, which will be held on February 28, an appeal to Moscow will be adopted regarding the separatist region's accession to the Russian Federation.