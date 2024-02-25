Main NATO associates support Mark Rutte as upcoming bloc head

(MENAFN) In a significant development within the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), key member states, including the United States, Britain, Germany, and France, have expressed their support for Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte to assume the role of the military bloc's new leader. The backing comes as the current NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg, prepares to conclude his ten-year term, prompting a search for a successor.



The White House officially endorsed Rutte's candidacy, with National Security Council spokesman John Kirby stating that the United States had conveyed its support to other NATO member states. Kirby emphasized that Washington views Rutte as an excellent candidate for the position of NATO Secretary General, underlining the importance of continuity and Rutte's leadership qualities in the role.



Germany, through Chancellor Olaf Scholz's office, also threw its weight behind Rutte, describing the outgoing Dutch Prime Minister as an "outstanding candidate." Scholz's spokesman, Steffen Hebestreit, praised Rutte's extensive experience, security policy expertise, and strong diplomatic skills, highlighting the broad international support for Rutte's potential leadership within NATO.



Similarly, the United Kingdom declared its strong backing for Mark Rutte as the successor to Jens Stoltenberg. A government spokesperson affirmed the United Kingdom's support, underlining Rutte's qualifications and capabilities for the crucial role of NATO Secretary General.



French President Emmanuel Macron was identified as an early supporter of Rutte's candidacy, according to a senior French official. The official revealed that Macron had engaged in discussions with Rutte on the matter in the previous year, reinforcing the international consensus behind Rutte's potential leadership.



As the global community rallies behind Rutte, the anticipation builds for a seamless transition within NATO's leadership. Rutte's extensive political experience, combined with the unanimous backing from major NATO members, positions him as a front-runner for the role of Secretary General, signaling a united front within the alliance as it navigates complex geopolitical challenges on the international stage.



