Shoukry To Attend High-Level Meetings Of HRC, Conference On Disarmament In Geneva

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry will travel to Geneva, Switzerland, on Sunday, for an official visit to attend the high-level segment of the 55th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (HRC) and the high-level segment of the Conference on Disarmament.

Ahmed Abu Zeid, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that Shoukry will deliver Egypt's statement at the Human Rights Council, where he will highlight Egypt's achievements and challenges in the field of human rights.

Shoukry will also take part in several events on the sidelines of the Council's session, which will address the most pressing regional and international issues and their impact on the global human rights situation, especially the effects of the ongoing war in Gaza on the human rights conditions in the occupied Palestinian territories.

In addition, Shoukry will join the high-level segment of the Conference on Disarmament, which is chaired by Indonesia this year. The Conference on Disarmament is the main international forum for negotiating disarmament and non-proliferation treaties and agreements.

During his visit, Shoukry will meet with several senior officials of international organizations and foreign ministers who are in Geneva, as well as participate in the meetings of the Arab-Islamic Ministerial Committee that was formed at the Riyadh Summit, which is in Geneva to consult with UN officials on the developments of the crisis in Gaza and the international efforts to end it.