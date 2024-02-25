Macquarie Finance expands aircraft leasing portfolio with USD1.1B acquisition

(MENAFN) In a strategic maneuver aimed at fortifying its aircraft leasing portfolio, Macquarie Air Finance made headlines on Friday with the announcement of its agreement to acquire an additional 23 aircraft from Kuwaiti company ALAFCO, totaling a substantial USD1.1 billion investment. This move signifies Macquarie's strategic vision to augment its footprint within the aviation leasing domain, capitalizing on promising opportunities within the commercial passenger aircraft market.



The newly acquired aircraft, as detailed in an official statement from Macquarie, predominantly comprise modern commercial passenger planes characterized by an average age of approximately five years. This acquisition serves as a significant augmentation to Macquarie's existing collaboration with ALAFCO, which encompasses the procurement of 53 aircraft, complemented by an order for 20 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, valued at around USD2.2 billion.



Underpinning the strategic rationale behind this latest acquisition, Macquarie underscores the imperative of transitioning its fleet towards newer, more fuel-efficient models to mitigate carbon emissions. By incorporating additional fuel-efficient aircraft into its existing fleet, Macquarie endeavors to optimize operational efficiency while aligning with sustainability imperatives, thus curbing its environmental impact.



The integration of these newly acquired aircraft brings Macquarie Group's aviation unit one step closer to realizing its ambition of bolstering its fleet to a total of 76 aircraft sourced from ALAFCO. This expansion not only underscores Macquarie's confidence in the enduring viability of the aviation leasing sector but also underscores its unwavering commitment to delivering tangible value to shareholders while championing environmentally responsible practices within the aviation industry.

