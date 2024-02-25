OIC establishes media monitoring unit to document Israeli violations in Gaza

(MENAFN) The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Hissein Brahim Taha, announced on Saturday the establishment of a media monitoring unit aimed at documenting and exposing Israeli crimes and violations in Gaza.



Taha made this announcement during the opening speech of a meeting of OIC information ministers held in Istanbul. The purpose of the unit is to ensure that accurate information regarding the "Palestinian crisis" is made available to the international community.



Emphasizing the importance of closely monitoring Israel's attacks on Gaza through news outlets, Taha highlighted that the content produced by the media monitoring unit will be accessible from the OIC website. He asserted that Israel is attempting to conceal the truth and the crimes it has committed in the region while seeking to silence journalists to keep the reality of the situation hidden from the international community.



The Israeli offensive on Gaza, initiated after a cross-border attack by resistance Palestinian group Hamas on October 7, has resulted in a significant loss of life, with more than 29,600 people reported killed and widespread destruction and shortages of essential supplies. The conflict has forced 85 percent of Gaza's population into internal displacement, exacerbating shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while 60 percent of the enclave's infrastructure has suffered damage or destruction, according to UN reports.



Moreover, Israel is facing accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice, with an interim ruling issued in January directing Tel Aviv to cease genocidal acts and ensure the provision of humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza.

