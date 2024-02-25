CEB Spokesman Resigns Following Outrage Over Comments

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) The spokesperson of the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB), Noel Priyantha resigned from his post following outrage over comments he made suggesting children use kerosene oil lamps to study if their parents cannot afford to pay for electricity.

The CEB spokesman had also suggested that plantation community who cannot afford to pay for electricity still pay to have a drink at night.

His comments drew strong reactions from several people on social media including Minister Jeevan Thondaman.

Power and Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera later said that the spokesperson had apologized over the comments he made and resigned from his post.

The Minister said he did not endorse the views expressed by the CEB spokesperson.

The matter was also raised in Parliament with Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa calling for disciplinary action on the official.

Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena had responded saying appropriate action will be taken on the official. (Colombo Gazette)