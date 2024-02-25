Kyndryl and Veeam Announce Global Strategic Alliance to Deliver Comprehensive Cyber Resiliency

(MENAFN- Procre8)

DUBAI, UAE, 22nd February, 2024 – Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), the world’s largest technology infrastructure services provider, and Veeam® Software, the #1 leader by market share in Data Replication and Protection Software, today announced a global strategic alliance focused on providing customers with resiliency services supported by innovative technology, expert infrastructure management and incident recovery services. Under the alliance, Kyndryl will now be a Veeam Accredited Service Partner (VASP).



Kyndryl offers professional services and technical implementation integrated with Veeam solutions, providing customers with options for:



• Comprehensive Cyber Resilience: Using an integrated approach to help customers strengthen their stakeholder confidence with strategies to effectively recover from adverse conditions, including cyber incidents, human error and hardware failures.



• Simplified Vendor Transitions: Provide customers with a seamless transition to modern, security and compliance rich cloud-based infrastructure with scalable and customizable options for hybrid and multi-cloud backup and recovery.



• Modern Data Protection Solutions: Help customers modernize and protect data across their enterprise with a simplified, holistic approach on a single platform for effective and reliable data protection with robust defense for modern SaaS applications, data and systems.



• Enhanced Operational Efficiencies: Integrated automation to drive operational efficiency, enabling customers with the flexibility to adapt to changing business needs and industry standards.



The alliance combines Kyndryl’s expertise in managed security services and infrastructure management capabilities with Veeam. Kyndryl customers benefit from simplified and holistic data protection and ransomware recovery, optimized costs, operational efficiency, regulatory compliance features, and seamless data mobility along with cloud-native and Kubernetes environments with advanced security capabilities.



“Veeam is focused on ensuring organizations are prepared to bounce forward when the worst happens. Whether it’s a cyber-attack, an outage or a natural disaster we give customers peace of mind that their data is safe and can be rapidly recovered to keep their business running,” said John Jester, CRO at Veeam. “We’re excited to bring our technology together with the scale and expertise of Kyndryl to bring the benefits of Veeam technology to customers around the world. Together, we will keep businesses running.”



“Enterprise Strategy Group research shows that the market is in dire need of advanced cyber resilience globally which is why the expanded partnership between Veeam and Kyndryl comes at a critical time in the market,” said Christophe Bertrand, Practice Director at Enterprise Strategy Group. “The robust offerings that these long-time partners have devised, based on their respective technologies and skill sets, are laser-focused on core customer and market needs. We have been watching this partnership successfully grow over the last few years, and we expect that these robust offerings will be well received at a time when enterprises are struggling with IT complexity and cyber-crime.”



“With the ever-growing threat from cyber risks, maintaining cyber resiliency is a top priority for our customers,” said Debbie Nevin, Vice President of Global Alliances at Kyndryl. “Our partnership with Veeam enables us to support our customers’ business continuity posture and ability to recover from increasingly more sophisticated cyber incidents.”





MENAFN25022024003749002651ID1107895788