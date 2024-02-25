LG Reviews Construction Of KP Transit Accommodation

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar – Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday reviewed ongoing construction work of the transit accommodation for Kashmiri Pandit employees, recruited under PM package, at Zewan here.
The LG, who visited the construction site, directed the officials to complete 10 blocks comprising 240 residential units by
ADVERTISEMENT
March 20, an official spokesman said.
Sinha directed the officials for installation of CCTV cameras, and to complete the work on the approach road to the transit accommodation and boundary wall, simultaneously, the spokesman said.
The LG was informed that more than 70 per cent target under the project has been achieved with the completion of civil works on 26 blocks comprising 624 flats.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now Read Also OBCs In J&K Granted Justice For First Time: LG Projects Of 20,000 Cr To Be Inaugurated In Next 4 Months: J&K LG
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN25022024000215011059ID1107895771
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.