Sangram Singh Beats Pakistan’S Mohammad Saeed At International Pro Wrestling Championship In Dubai

Dubai, Feb 25 (IANS) After six years India's Sangram Singh returned to his winning ways as he beat Pakistan's Mohammad Saeed in a closely contested bout by a final score line of 30-23 at the International Pro Wrestling Championship at Shabab Alahli Club.

With this victory, Sangram Singh stamps his authority on the mat once again to win bragging rights along with the coveted gold medal and the 3 crore prize money for the event after competing for a total of 6 rounds.

“This victory is dedicated to all my countrymen that have always supported me and my endeavours and to all those youngsters that dream big. Coming back on the mat with the sole purpose of inspiring everyone to keep going after their dreams, I am happy that I could show them that it can be done.

"The preparation for this fight was tough since my opponent is around 9-10 kgs above my weight and almost 17 years my junior but it was a really good fight and I congratulate him too on a great bout. Believe in yourself and we can all be champions,” said Sangram.

International Pro Wrestling Champion 2024 Dubai boasted of a massive bench strength showcasing elite national and international wrestlers that boast of medals on the international and Olympic circuit.

“This sport of wrestling exemplifies gentlemanly conduct, and I aim to inspire the youth through this event keeping in mind the ideology of FIT India. Competing against Muhammad Saeed, who is an elite athlete in his own right will be the perfect way to emphasize that age is no barrier and I look forward to a great fight to complete my anticipated comeback facilitated by World Professional Wrestling Hub,” Sangram added.