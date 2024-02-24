Sheikha Moza Crowns Winners Of CSI5 CHI Al Shaqab - Grand Prix

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Chairperson of Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development HH Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, crowned the first place winners in the Show Jumping CSI5* Grand Prix round, which was held Saturday at the conclusion of the competitions of the eleventh edition of the CHI Al Shaqab Presented by Longines.

Today's competitions were attended by a number of dignitaries in the country and a large crowd of equestrian sports fans.

Al Shaqab, a member of Qatar Foundation, organized the competitions of this round over three consecutive days at Longines Outdoor Arena at Al Shaqab.

Sweden's Malin Baryard-Johnsson and H&M Indiana won first place in the round that was held over an height of 160 cm. Spaniard Eduardo Alvarez Aznar finished in second place followed by Belgian Wilm Vermeir in third place.