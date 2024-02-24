Acting Interior Minister Calls For Firm Dealing With Environment Law Violators During Nat'l Celebrations

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 24 (KUNA) -- Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Acting Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yousef Al-Sabah has called for dealing firmly with any violator of the environment protection law and perpetrators of negative behavior during celebrations of national days.

This call was made on Saturday by Sheikh Fahad during his inspection tour of check points deployed nationwide to secure the pubic celebrations of the 63rd anniversary of the Independence Day and the 33rd anniversary of the Liberation Day on Sunday and Monday respectively.

He urged the security personnel to show patience and share the joy of the dear occasions with citizens and residents. He, however, stressed the firmness in applying the law to violators.

Acting Minister of the Interior commended the security personnel's efforts and plan to secure the celebrations, calling on "everyone to cooperate with the security personnel". (end)

