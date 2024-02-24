               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Sheikh Thani Conveys Condolences Of Amir, Deputy Amir To President Of Namibia


2/24/2024 2:02:24 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Windhoek: HE Sheikh Thani bin Hamad Al Thani conveyed the condolences of the Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and HH the Deputy Amir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani to President of the Republic of Namibia HE Dr. Nangolo Mbumba on the death of the Namibian former President Hage Geingob.

His Excellency also conveyed condolences to HE Prime Minister of Namibia Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila and the family of the late President during his participation in the official funeral ceremony held Saturday in the capital Windhoek.

