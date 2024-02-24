Positions Of Azerbaijani Army In Kalbajar Subjected To Fire

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Positions of the Azerbaijani Army have been subjected to fire once again, Azernews reports.

According to the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, on February 24, at 12:45, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of Yukhari Shorzha settlement of the Basarkechar region using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of Yellija settlement of the Kalbajar region.