Positions Of Azerbaijani Army In Kalbajar Subjected To Fire

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Positions of the Azerbaijani Army have been subjected to fire
once again, Azernews reports.
According to the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, on February
24, at 12:45, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in
the direction of Yukhari Shorzha settlement of the Basarkechar
region using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army
positions stationed in the direction of Yellija settlement of the
Kalbajar region.
MENAFN24022024000195011045ID1107893942
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.