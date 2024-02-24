'Yodha' Is An Action Thriller, But Sidharth, Rashii’S 'Zindagi Tere Naam' Is All About Love

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 24 (IANS) The makers of the upcoming film 'Yodha' starring Sidharth Malhotra and Rashii Khanna have dropped a new hum-worthy song from the film: 'Zindagi Tere Naam' is all about love and romance.

The track is sung by popular singer Vishal Mishra and the lyrics are penned by Kaushal Kishore along with Mishra. The number talks about how Sidharth's character has fallen in love with Rashii and how he wants to devote his life to her.

Sidharth, who will be seen in the titular role, took to Instagram on Saturday and shared the track. He captioned it:“It's all love with #ZindagiTereNaam, from #Yodha in the cinema on March 15."

'Yodha' is an action thriller film written and directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. The film is produced under the banner of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Apart from Sidharth and Rashii, the film also stars Disha Patani.

'Yodha' is scheduled to release on March 15.