Achieving Peace Depends On Political Will Of Armenia - Azerbaijani Official

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Independent Arabia newspaper published an article about peace
negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the influence of
France on this process, Azernews reports.
The article largely focuses on Armenian Prime Minister Nikol
Pashinyan's recent official visit to France, his meeting with
President Emanuel Macron, and their statement. It should be
remembered that France and Armenia are linked by historical ties,
and because more than 600,000 Armenians live in France, France is
contributing to the buildup of Armenia's armament, which the
Azerbaijani side interprets differently. Official Baku accuses
France of encouraging Armenia's belligerent attitude and inciting
it to wage war on its neighbors.
The publication interviewed Elchin Amirbayov, the Representative
of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on special
assignments, on this topic. The interview reflects the thoughts of
the Azerbaijani official, who once served as ambassador to France,
on peace negotiations. Amirbayov noted that after Azerbaijan
liberated the Karabakh region, which had been under Armenian
occupation for 30 years, opportunities arose for concluding a final
peace agreement. In this context, he pointed to the last meeting of
the leaders of the two countries within the framework of the Munich
Security Conference.
Touching upon the emerging opportunities for the development of
bilateral relations and the conclusion of a peace agreement, as
well as the ties between Azerbaijan and France, Amirbayov
recognized the importance of the current manifestation of goodwill
on the Armenian side, since the achievement of peace depends on the
political will of Armenia.
In the interview, the official representative of Azerbaijan also
stated that Armenia has not officially relinquished its territorial
claims against Azerbaijan, as several papers adopted in Armenia
between 1990 and 2000 contain geographical and territorial claims
against Azerbaijan. These laws are still in effect, which can be
considered one of the major impediments to reaching a peace
agreement. On the other hand, the appearance of these documents is
interpreted as a sign of Armenia's unwillingness to reach an
agreement. Furthermore, these documents constitute a significant
violation of international law because the world community
recognized Karabakh as Azerbaijani territory when Azerbaijan joined
the UN in 1992. Meanwhile, Armenia continues to occupy Azerbaijani
villages and has filed a case against Azerbaijan with the
International Court of Justice in the Hague.
Clarifying the absurd statements of the Armenian side about
Azerbaijan's claims on the territory of Armenia, Amirbayov said in
an interview that Azerbaijan stands for the opening of all
transport routes as a positive result of the peace agreement.
Armenia, which keeps its borders closed with Azerbaijan and
Türkiye, and has convenient connections only with Iran, faces a
dilemma on this issue.
In conclusion, the Azerbaijani official stated that the signing
of a peace agreement and the establishment of diplomatic relations
between the two countries could bring many benefits, and the region
would gain importance for transit cargo transportation. Thus,
connecting the main part of Azerbaijan with Nakhchivan through
communications can stimulate the development of the Middle Corridor
and the transportation of goods from China to European countries.
Amirbayov expressed confidence that the economic and commercial
aspects of this issue will be of interest to Armenia.
The interview also spoke about the work done in the cultural
capital of Azerbaijan, Shusha, and the gradual return of former
internally displaced persons to their native lands, including the
fact that by 2026, the return of 140 thousand people will be
ensured.
