Achieving Peace Depends On Political Will Of Armenia - Azerbaijani Official

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Independent Arabia newspaper published an article about peace negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the influence of France on this process, Azernews reports.

The article largely focuses on Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's recent official visit to France, his meeting with President Emanuel Macron, and their statement. It should be remembered that France and Armenia are linked by historical ties, and because more than 600,000 Armenians live in France, France is contributing to the buildup of Armenia's armament, which the Azerbaijani side interprets differently. Official Baku accuses France of encouraging Armenia's belligerent attitude and inciting it to wage war on its neighbors.

The publication interviewed Elchin Amirbayov, the Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on special assignments, on this topic. The interview reflects the thoughts of the Azerbaijani official, who once served as ambassador to France, on peace negotiations. Amirbayov noted that after Azerbaijan liberated the Karabakh region, which had been under Armenian occupation for 30 years, opportunities arose for concluding a final peace agreement. In this context, he pointed to the last meeting of the leaders of the two countries within the framework of the Munich Security Conference.

Touching upon the emerging opportunities for the development of bilateral relations and the conclusion of a peace agreement, as well as the ties between Azerbaijan and France, Amirbayov recognized the importance of the current manifestation of goodwill on the Armenian side, since the achievement of peace depends on the political will of Armenia.

In the interview, the official representative of Azerbaijan also stated that Armenia has not officially relinquished its territorial claims against Azerbaijan, as several papers adopted in Armenia between 1990 and 2000 contain geographical and territorial claims against Azerbaijan. These laws are still in effect, which can be considered one of the major impediments to reaching a peace agreement. On the other hand, the appearance of these documents is interpreted as a sign of Armenia's unwillingness to reach an agreement. Furthermore, these documents constitute a significant violation of international law because the world community recognized Karabakh as Azerbaijani territory when Azerbaijan joined the UN in 1992. Meanwhile, Armenia continues to occupy Azerbaijani villages and has filed a case against Azerbaijan with the International Court of Justice in the Hague.

Clarifying the absurd statements of the Armenian side about Azerbaijan's claims on the territory of Armenia, Amirbayov said in an interview that Azerbaijan stands for the opening of all transport routes as a positive result of the peace agreement. Armenia, which keeps its borders closed with Azerbaijan and Türkiye, and has convenient connections only with Iran, faces a dilemma on this issue.

In conclusion, the Azerbaijani official stated that the signing of a peace agreement and the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries could bring many benefits, and the region would gain importance for transit cargo transportation. Thus, connecting the main part of Azerbaijan with Nakhchivan through communications can stimulate the development of the Middle Corridor and the transportation of goods from China to European countries. Amirbayov expressed confidence that the economic and commercial aspects of this issue will be of interest to Armenia.

The interview also spoke about the work done in the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, Shusha, and the gradual return of former internally displaced persons to their native lands, including the fact that by 2026, the return of 140 thousand people will be ensured.