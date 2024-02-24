Heat Gun Market Size, Share, Industry Overview, Growth Factors And Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled“ Heat Gun Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032′′,

Report Highlights:

How big is the heat gun market ?



The global heat gun market size reached US$ 1.4 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2.1 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% during 2024-2032.

A heat gun serves as a tool designed to produce hot air, assisting in various tasks by directing heated air onto a surface, thereby enabling it to be manipulated in numerous ways, including softening or melting. Typically, the components of a heat gun comprise a heating element, fan, nozzle, and temperature control. Various types of heat guns are available in the market, such as industrial and do-it-yourself (DIY) variants, each offering distinct features and applications. Consequently, there is a notable increase in demand for heat guns across residential, construction, automotive, and electronics sectors, primarily for activities like paint stripping, surface drying, and thawing.

Heat Gun Market Growth and Development:

The burgeoning utilization of products in the construction sector for stripping paint off various surfaces like walls, doors, and trim emerges as a key driver propelling market expansion. Similarly, in the automotive domain, these products find application in refinishing and fabricating vehicle components, notably bumper covers, thereby further catalyzing market growth. Furthermore, the surging sales of luxury vehicles coupled with growing awareness regarding the advantages of heat guns are fostering a favorable market outlook. Concurrently, leading market players are rolling out cordless product variants equipped with smart sensors and Bluetooth connectivity to broaden their consumer base, thus fueling market advancement.

Heat Gun Market 2024-2032 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the heat gun market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:



Dewalt

Dongcheng Power Tools

J. Wagner GmbH

Koki Holdings Co.Ltd

Makita Corp

Master Appliance Corp.

Poniie

Robert Bosch GmbH

Seekone Technology

Techtronic Industries

Steinel America Inc Teccpo.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global heat gun market based on product type, application, power type and region.

Breakup by Product:





Variable Temperature Dual Temperature

Breakup by Power Type:



Electric Gas

Breakup by Application:



Industrial

Commercial Residential

Breakup by Region:



Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Peru, Others) Middle East and Africa ( Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, United Arab Emirates, Others)

