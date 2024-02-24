United States Radiotherapy Market Outlook, Scope, Trends And Opportunity 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled“ United States Radiotherapy Market Report by Type (External Beam Radiation Therapy, Internal Radiation Therapy/Brachytherapy, Systemic Radiation Therapy), Application (Skin and Lip Cancer, Head and Neck Cancer, Breast Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Cervical Cancer, Lung Cancer, and Others), End User (Hospitals, Cancer Research Institutes, Ambulatory and Radiotherapy Centers), and Region 2024-2032 “. United States radiotherapy market size is projected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.40% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the United States Radiotherapy Industry:

Increasing Cancer Incidence:

As the number of cancer cases in the United States is rising, there is a growing number of patients in need of effective treatment. Radiotherapy is one of the essential treatment modalities for various types of cancer, making it an integral part of cancer care. Cancer is not limited to one specific organ or type. It affects various parts of the body, such as lungs, breast, and prostate. Radiotherapy is a versatile treatment option that can be adapted to target and treat different cancer types, making it a crucial choice for many patients. In addition, cancer survival rates are improving in the country due to advancements in treatment options, including radiotherapy.

Technological Advancements:

Modern radiotherapy technologies, such as intensity-modulated radiation therapy (IMRT), stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT), and proton therapy, allow for highly precise and targeted delivery of radiation. This minimizes damage to healthy tissues and organs, making radiotherapy more effective and reducing side effects. In addition, image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) combines real-time imaging with radiotherapy, enabling physicians to adjust treatment plans based on the anatomy of the patient and tumor position on the day of treatment. This level of accuracy increases treatment effectiveness and reduces the risk of radiation exposure to healthy tissues.

Aging Population:

The risk of cancer increases with age, and the elderly population accounts for a substantial portion of cancer cases in the US. As people are aging, their susceptibility to cancer is rising, leading to a greater need for cancer treatment, including radiotherapy. Moreover, elderly individuals are more likely to develop certain types of cancer, such as prostate, breast, and lung. Radiotherapy is a common treatment modality for these cancers, making it an essential component of care for the aging population.

United States Radiotherapy Market Report Segmentation:

By type:



External Beam Radiation Therapy



Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT)



Image-Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT)



Tomotherapy



Stereotactic Radiosurgery



Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy



Proton Therapy



3D Conformal Radiotherapy (3D CRT)

Volumetric Modulated Arc Therapy (VMAT)

Internal Radiation Therapy/Brachytherapy Systemic Radiation Therapy

On the basis of the type, the market has been segmented into external beam radiation therapy (intensity-modulated radiation therapy (IMRT), image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT), tomotherapy, Stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, proton therapy, 3D conformal radiotherapy (3D CRT), and volumetric modulated arc therapy (VMAT)), internal radiation therapy/brachytherapy, and systemic radiation therapy.

By Application:



Skin and Lip Cancer

Head and Neck Cancer

Breast Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Cervical Cancer

Lung Cancer Others

Based on the application, the market has been segregated into skin and lip cancer, head and neck cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, cervical cancer, lung cancer, and others.

By End User:



Hospitals

Cancer Research Institutes Ambulatory and Radiotherapy Centers

On the basis of the end user, the market has been divided into hospitals, cancer research institutes, and ambulatory and radiotherapy centers.

Regional Insights:



Northeast

Midwest

South West

Region-wise, the United States radiotherapy market has been classified into Northeast, Midwest, South, and West.

United States Radiotherapy Market Trends:

There is a growing emphasis on personalized medicine in radiotherapy in the country, where treatment plans are tailored as per individual patient characteristics, including genetics and tumor biology. This trend maximizes treatment effectiveness while minimizing side effects.

Apart from this, emerging radiotherapy techniques, such as stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS) and stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT), offer shorter treatment courses with fewer sessions. This trend provides more convenience for patients and reduces the overall treatment time.

