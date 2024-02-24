GCC Coconut Water Market Growth Outlook, Demand, Trends, Opportunity And Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group has published a market research report titled“ GCC Coconut Water Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast

2024-2032 “, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the GCC coconut water market growth . The market size reached US$ 298.0 Million in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 561.4 Million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during 2024-2032.

Coconut water is the clear liquid found inside young, green coconuts, offering a sweet, nutty taste. It contains essential nutrients, such as potassium, magnesium, calcium, sodium, and vitamin C. It serves as a natural and effective way to stay hydrated, especially in hot climates or after physical activity. It provides essential nutrients and electrolytes, contributing to overall health and well-being. It contains fiber and enzymes that can aid digestion and promote gut health. It has low calorie and fat content, making it a popular choice in weight management plans as a healthy beverage option.

GCC Coconut Water Market Trends and Drivers:

At present, the increasing consumption of coconut water as a natural, healthier alternative to sugary soft drinks and artificial sports drinks among consumers seeking healthier hydration options represents one of the key factors propelling the market growth in the GCC region. In addition, technological advancements in packaging and preservation are making it easier to transport, store, and sell coconut water, expanding its availability. Besides this, the rising diversification of product offerings, such as flavored coconut water and coconut water blends, which is a mix of coconut water with other fruit juices, and coconut water-based products like ice creams and yogurts, is bolstering the market growth in the region. Furthermore, the increasing number of hypermarkets, supermarkets, and online grocery shopping platforms are making coconut water more accessible to a wider audience. Apart from this, the growing investment by brands and health organizations in educational campaigns to inform consumers about the benefits of coconut water over traditional carbonated beverages and energy drinks is supporting the market growth in the region. Additionally, the rising advances in coconut water extraction and processing technologies are improving the efficiency and sustainability of production. Innovations high-pressure processing (HPP) help retain the nutritional value and freshness of coconut water while extending its shelf life without the use of preservatives.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Type:



Sweetened Unsweetened

Breakup by Flavor:



Plain Flavoured

Breakup by Form:



Coconut Water Coconut Water Powder

Breakup by Packaging:



Carton

Bottles Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:



Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Retail Stores Others

Breakup by Country:



Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

Oman

Kuwait Bahrain

