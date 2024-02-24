Arachidonic Acid Market Size, Share, Demand, Companies And Research Report By IMARC Group

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group has recently released a new research study titled“ Arachidonic Acid Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028 ”, offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.

How big is the arachidonic acid market?

The global arachidonic acid market size reached US$ 257.1 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 356.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% during 2023-2028.

Arachidonic acid represents a long-chain of essential fatty acid utilized by the human body to synthesize unsaturated carboxylic acids. It is generally consumed in small quantities and is extracted from numerous food sources, including poultry, eggs, fish, animal meat, etc. Arachidonic acid can also be obtained from mosses and algae. It is available in dry and liquid forms and is added to several food products, dietary supplements, infant formula, pharmaceuticals, etc. Arachidonic acid is combined with docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) to stimulate growth and development in children and send continuous signals to the cell membranes to start adaptive changes in muscle damage cases. It is administered by tablets, injections, syrups, etc., to meet the nutritional needs of both adults and children.

Arachidonic Acid Market Trends:

The rising consciousness among parents towards child nutrition is among the key factors stimulating the arachidonic acid market. Additionally, the increasing utilization of this acid in baby food products to promote the development of eyesight, immune response, memory, cell membranes, etc., in the body is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the growing incidences of lifestyle-related disorders are bolstering the demand for dietary supplements, which is positively influencing the global market. Moreover, the inflating popularity of premium-quality oil-based nutritional supplements containing essential fatty acids to meet the daily nutritional requirements and lead a healthy lifestyle is also propelling the market growth.

Apart from this, extensive R&D activities in the field of biotechnology and the rising consumer awareness towards the benefits of maintaining adequate nutrition in their diet are expected to fuel the arachidonic acid market over the forecasted period.

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global arachidonic acid market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

BASF SE

Bio-Techne Corporation

Cargill Incorporated

Cayman Chemical Company

Croda International Plc

Kingdomway Nutrition Inc.

Koninklijke DSM N.V. Merck KGaA

The report has segmented the global arachidonic acid market on the basis of source, form, end user and region.

Animal Plant

Dry Liquid

Food and Beverage

Pharmaceuticals Others

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America Middle East and Africa

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

