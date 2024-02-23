Qatar Participates In Meeting Of Communications Group Of The Global Coalition Against ISIS

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

London: The State of Qatar took part in the meeting of the Communications Group of the Global Coalition against ISIS, which was held over two days in London.

Special Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Faisal bin Abdullah Al Hanzab represented the State of Qatar at the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, His Excellency reiterated the State of Qatar's continued and effective commitment within the international coalition as well as its support for the ongoing efforts to address the root causes of extremism and terrorism which, he indicated, requires the combined efforts of the international community and not just the member states of the coalition.

His Excellency the Special Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs said that Qatar was among the founding countries of coalition, voicing the State of Qatar's constant readiness to contribute to international efforts aimed at achieving security, stability and development.