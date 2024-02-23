               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Turkish Foreign Minister To Pay Official Visits To Venezuela, Mexico


2/23/2024 3:09:50 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will pay official visits to Venezuela and Mexico starting Saturday, according to an official announcement, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

The visits follow this week's G20 foreign ministers meeting in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, which just concluded, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

“During the visits, bilateral relations as well as regional and international developments will be discussed,” said the statement.

The meeting in Brazil, which holds the G20 presidency in 2024, focused on the G20's role in overcoming international challenges and in global governance reform.

