Turkish Foreign Minister To Pay Official Visits To Venezuela, Mexico

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will pay official visits to
Venezuela and Mexico starting Saturday, according to an official
announcement, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu
Agency.
The visits follow this week's G20 foreign ministers meeting in
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, which just concluded, the Turkish Foreign
Ministry said in a statement on Friday.
“During the visits, bilateral relations as well as regional and
international developments will be discussed,” said the
statement.
The meeting in Brazil, which holds the G20 presidency in 2024,
focused on the G20's role in overcoming international challenges
and in global governance reform.
MENAFN23022024000195011045ID1107892492
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.