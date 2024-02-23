Sona Comstar Secures PLI Certification For Electric Two-Wheeler Component

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Feb 23 (KNN) Sona BLW Precision Forgings, operating under the brand Sona Comstar, announced on Thursday that it has successfully secured certification under the prestigious Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for the automotive sector.

This marks a significant milestone for the company as it becomes the first automotive component manufacturer to achieve this recognition.

The certification comes as a result of Sona Comstar's diligent efforts, with the company filing seven applications for various products under the PLI scheme.

The first product to receive certification is their hub wheel drive motor designed specifically for electric two-wheelers, a crucial component in the rapidly evolving electric vehicle (EV) market.

Vivek Vikram Singh, Managing Director & Group CEO of Sona Comstar, expressed his pride in the company's achievement, stating, "This recognition reaffirms the company's commitment to making India proud of its engineering skills and solving complex and customised engineering problems for its customers."

The PLI scheme for the automotive and auto component sector was introduced by the government in 2021 with the aim of incentivising domestic production of high-value advanced automotive technology vehicles and products.

With a substantial budgetary outlay of Rs 25,900 crore over five years, starting from FY24, the scheme is poised to catalyse growth and innovation within the sector.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings' successful certification under the PLI scheme underscores the company's dedication to driving technological advancements in the automotive industry while contributing to the nation's economic development.

As the demand for electric vehicles continues to surge, Sona Comstar's achievement positions it as a key player in shaping the future of mobility in India.

