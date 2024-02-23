India's Dairy Sector Surpasses Rs 10 Lakh Crore Turnover Mark: PM Modi

(MENAFN- KNN India) Ahemdabad, Feb 23 (KNN) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) in Ahmedabad on Thursday, heralded India's dairy sector for achieving a significant milestone.

With a turnover exceeding Rs 10 lakh crore, India's dairy industry is outpacing global growth rates, showcasing a remarkable 6 per cent expansion compared to the world's 2 per cent.

The Prime Minister also launched five dairy projects in Gujarat worth over Rs 1,200 crore, which includes a dairy plant being set at Navi Mumbai by Bharuch Dairy.

PM Modi emphasised the pivotal role of "women power" in propelling India's dairy sector forward, attributing much of its success to the tireless efforts of women across the nation.

He highlighted the unparalleled contribution of Amul, symbolising trust, cooperation, and the resilience of farmers.

Amul“is an excellent example of coordination between government and cooperative bodies.”“It is due to such efforts, we are the biggest milk producers of the world. About 8 crore people are directly connected to India's dairy sector. In the last 10 years, then there is a 60 per cent increase in the milk production in the country; the per capita availability of milk has risen by 40 per cent,” the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi's vision extends beyond mere economic prosperity; he aims to eradicate foot-and-mouth disease by 2030, demonstrating a commitment to enhancing the health and welfare of livestock.

Government initiatives, including revamped schemes under the National Livestock Mission, underscore a holistic approach towards rural development, focusing on augmenting farmers' livelihoods and promoting sustainable agriculture practices.

As PM Modi lauded the transformative journey of Gujarat's farmers, he envisaged a future where India's dairy sector continues to flourish, both domestically and internationally.

With strategic interventions and steadfast commitment, India stands poised to emerge as a beacon of dairy excellence on the global stage.

