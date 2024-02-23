               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
'Crew': Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon Slay As Air Hostesses In New Poster


2/23/2024 2:01:02 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On Friday, the makers of the highly awaited film 'Crew', starring Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon, unveiled new posters of the upcoming film. The first glances at Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon as fashionable air hostesses in 'The Crew' promise an entertaining voyage for fans and viewers. The trio exuded elegance in their flight attendant outfits and looked lovely in their crimson blazers.

The poster

About 'Crew'

The audience has been eager to see more since the developers confirmed the release date of 'Crew' with a motion poster. And now that the first poster has arrived, fans are excited to see more from the flick.

This highly anticipated release from Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network, directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, is planned to visit theaters on Good Friday weekend, March 29, 2024.

