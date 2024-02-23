Janneke Schopman Resigns As Chief Coach Of Indian Women's Hockey Team

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) After sparking controversy with her claims of undervaluation and lack of respect from the national federation, Janneke Schopman, the chief coach of the Indian women's hockey team, resigned on Friday.

Taking over from Sjoerd Marine in 2021, who led the team to a historic fourth position at the Tokyo Olympics, the Dutch coach had been with the team since January 2020 as an analytical coach under Marijne. Initially contracted until the conclusion of the Paris Olympics in August this year, her recent criticisms suggested she wouldn't continue beyond.

Hockey India (HI) announced that the 46-year-old coach tendered her resignation to Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey following the team's participation in the home leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League in Odisha.

"At the back of the disappointment at the recent Olympic Qualifiers, her resignation has paved the way for Hockey India to look for a suitable Chief Coach for the Women's Hockey Team who could prepare the Indian Team for the next Women's World Cup in 2026 and Los Angeles Olympics 2028," Hockey India said in a release.

"It is time to begin a fresh chapter in Indian women's hockey with the players progress being at the centre of our focus," the statement added.

During a mixed zone interaction after a Pro League match in Odisha, Schopman experienced a breakdown and asserted that Hockey India treated the men's coaches differently.

"I felt alone a lot in the last two years. I come from a culture where women are respected and valued. I don't feel that here," she had said.

"Coming from the Netherlands, having worked in the USA, this country is extremely difficult as a woman. Coming from a culture where you can have an opinion and it's valued. It's really hard."

Hockey India refuted any allegations of preferential treatment for the men's team and its coaches, emphasizing that all coaches were regarded equally by the federation.

Under Schopman's guidance, the Indian team demonstrated commendable performance, securing 38 victories, 17 draws, and 19 losses out of 74 matches played. The highlight of her tenure was the title victory at the 2023 Asian Champions Trophy, marking the team's finest achievement under her leadership. Nonetheless, the failure to qualify for the Paris Games brought significant disappointment.