Amit Shah Assured To Resolve Issue Of Political Reservation For Sts: Goa CM

(MENAFN- IANS) Panaji, Feb 23 (IANS) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said that Home Minister Amit Shah has assured an early resolution on the issue of political reservation for the Scheduled Tribes (ST) of the coastal state.

Sawant, along with leaders of the ST community, on Friday evening met Amit Shah in the national capital, and discussed the issue.

"I, along with a delegation of ST leaders, met Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the matter of reservation of seats in Goa Legislative Assembly for the STs. I wholeheartedly thank the Home Minister for assuring an early resolution," Sawant said.

Last week, Goa Schedule Tribe delegation along with Pramod Sawant called upon Minister for Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda, seeking political reservation.

However, the delegation was not able to meet Amit Shah on that day.

Later, Sawant had a one on one meeting with the Home Minister and discussed the issue.

Goa Legislative Assembly had unanimously adopted a private member resolution in July 2023, moved by ST leader MLA Ganesh Gaonkar, recommending the government to make provision for political reservation in the Goa Legislative Assembly for the Scheduled Tribes of the state.

In the past, the ST community took out rallies and tried to draw the attention of the government for political reservation.

According to them, there are around 1.30 lakh ST voters in Goa and hence, they should be given political reservation.