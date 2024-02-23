We Gave 5L Jobs During Mahagathbandhan Rule, Claims Tejashwi Yadav

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Feb 23 (IANS) The leader of opposition in Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, claimed on Friday that he had given five lakh jobs to the people of the state during the 17-month tenure of the previous Mahagathbandhan government.

Addressing a gathering during his 'Jan Vishwas Yatra' in Rohtas district, the RJD leader claimed that the Mahagathbandhan government gave five lakh jobs to the common people of Bihar in just 17 months, something which the BJP government at the Centre has "failed to do in the last 10 years".

“I want to ask the BJP leaders, why are they silent on the issue of special status to Bihar? They should reveal how many jobs the Central government has given in the last 10 years,” Tejashwi Yadav said.

The RJD leader also appealed to his party workers to conduct door-to-door campaigns and give respect to all sections of the society, especially the poor, Dalit, minority, and EBC people.

“My mother and father both served as Chief Ministers of Bihar. I was the Deputy CM twice, and presently I'm the leader of opposition in the state Assembly. So, I do not want anything personally. I only want the development of Bihar at the ground level,” Tejashwi Yadav said.