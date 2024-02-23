ROLLS-ROYCE ANNOUNCES NEW DIRECTOR OF SALES & BRAND Link To Hi-Res Images

(MENAFN- Mid-East)



Rolls-Royce announces departure of Director of Sales & Brand, Henrik Wilhelmsmeyer, with effect from 29 February 2024.

Henrik leaves Goodwood after six years to take up a new senior position within the BMW Group, playing a leading role shaping the brand's future high-end luxury cars.

Succeeded as Director of Sales & Brand on 1 March by Julian Jenkins, former Regional Director and General Manager, Sales Operations. Julian returns to Rolls-Royce after serving as Sales Director of BMW UK, and most recently Chief Commercial Officer at Italian supercar manufacturer Bizzarrini.

“Since 2018, Henrik Wilhelmsmeyer has completely transformed our mindset and attitude – how we work together, how we understand and interact with our clients and the experiences we offer them. He leaves Rolls-Royce a better place, with his enduring legacy of innovation, progress and achievement in client engagement, product development and consistency in the way our marque presents itself around the world. To build on Henrik's work, we're delighted to welcome Julian Jenkins back to Goodwood. Like Charles Rolls, Julian originally studied engineering but found his true vocation as a consummate sales, marketing and product professional. His luxury experience, strong leadership, strategic thinking, and communication skills make him exceptionally well placed to build on Henrik's achievements. These are exciting times for all of us, and we wish both Henrik and Julian well in their new roles.”